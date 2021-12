Elon Musk says he sold enough Tesla (TSLA) shares to “get around to 10%” – which was the amount he said he would sell as part of his controversial Twitter poll.

The CEO is actually far from 10%, but the whole situation is murk



Last month, Musk said he would sell 10% of his stake in Tesla if a Twitter poll would agree, which it unsurprisingly did.

The CEO framed the idea as pressure from the media and politicians about the rich not paying taxes on unrealized gains.