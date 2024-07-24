Elon Musk Makes Outrageous Claims About New Roadster's Performance

First showcased back in 2017, the second-generation Tesla Roadster has been a long time coming. CEO Elon Musk promised it would hit the market in 2020, but that hasn't happened. Now, nearly four years later, the chief executive is promising that the electric supercar will finally be available from next year. He's also moved the reveal of the Cybercab robotaxi to October 10, after previously claiming the self-driving car would be revealed in August. Speaking at the Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Musk told investors that the long-awaited Roadster is just around the corner. "We've completed most of the engineering. I think there are still some upgrades we want to make to it, but we expect to be in production with Roadster next year. It will be something special," he said.



