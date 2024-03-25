Elon Musk Mandates FSD V12.3.1 Demonstration For EVERY Tesla Delivery

An apparent leaked email from Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests that the electric vehicle maker would be updating its vehicle delivery process. As per the seemingly leaked email, which was shared on social media platform X, Tesla employees are now required to give short FSD V12.3.1 rides to customers who are taking delivery of their cars.

The apparent Elon Musk email was initially shared on X by longtime FSD Beta tester @WholeMarsBlog, who has been testing Tesla’s advanced driver-assist system since its limited rollout in late 2020. The email was short, but its message was clear — Elon Musk wants consumers to realize just how good FSD V12.3.1 works in real-world settings.