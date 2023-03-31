Elon Musk May Travel To China To Try And Smooth Over Biden Administration Trade Bumbling

Agent009 submitted on 3/31/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:31:09 AM

Views : 444 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

China is extremely important to Tesla, and the company’s dedicated facility in the country, Gigafactory Shanghai, already serves as the electric vehicle maker’s primary export hub. It is then important for Musk and Tesla’s leadership to ensure that the company’s operations in China are as smooth as possible. 
 
Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, Reuters recently noted that Musk is planning a visit to China as early as April. As per the publication’s sources, Musk intends to meet with China Premier Li Qiang during his trip. The exact timing of the trip would then depend on the official’s availability. 
 


Read Article


Elon Musk May Travel To China To Try And Smooth Over Biden Administration Trade Bumbling

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)