Elon Musk May Travel To China To Try And Smooth Over Biden Administration Trade Bumbling

China is extremely important to Tesla, and the company’s dedicated facility in the country, Gigafactory Shanghai, already serves as the electric vehicle maker’s primary export hub. It is then important for Musk and Tesla’s leadership to ensure that the company’s operations in China are as smooth as possible.

Citing people reportedly familiar with the matter, Reuters recently noted that Musk is planning a visit to China as early as April. As per the publication’s sources, Musk intends to meet with China Premier Li Qiang during his trip. The exact timing of the trip would then depend on the official’s availability.