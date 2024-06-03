Elon Musk Meets With Donald Trump Ahead Of Election Run

Donald Trump met with Elon Musk in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday as the former president seeks out more donors for his reelection, The New York Times reported, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the meeting.

The Times reported that some wealthy GOP donors were also in attendance and that Trump's campaign was actively looking for big donations. The general election in the fall is all but certain to be a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden.

Biden continues to best his predecessor in amassing cash before the large campaign expenditures begin in earnest. Biden's campaign started last month with $56 million on hand, while Trump's campaign had just more than $30 million. Trump and his allies have also spent major money on legal fees, with two Trump-controlled political action committees spending a total of more than $52 million on legal fees last year alone.