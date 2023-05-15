Elon Musk Meets With French President Macron Discussing Regulations And Gigafactories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, as the automaker considers furthering its global expansion.

Alongside its dramatic production ramp, Tesla has been growing its global market presence in parallel. This has included founding new facilities outside its home market of the United States and entering countless new markets with its popular Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. As Tesla hopes to maintain this production ramp, its CEO, Elon Musk, has been courted by French President Emmanual Macron ahead of a business summit in Versailles.