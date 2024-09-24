Elon Musk Moves X HQ To Bastrop Texas A Town With Only 12,000 Residents

Recent court filings have revealed that Elon Musk’s social media platform X has relocated its headquarters to Bastrop, Texas. The social media company’s move to Bastrop was highlighted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a post on X.

The relocation of X to Bastrop was initially reported by Forbes, which noted that the company had leased a property in the city to be its official headquarters. Bastrop may seem like a curious choice for X’s headquarters considering that Musk’s biggest company, Tesla, is headquartered in Austin, but it does make sense.

As noted in a report from the Austin American-Statesman, Elon Musk’s other companies have already laid down some roots in Bastrop. Musk, after all, is involved with several large ventures. So, while Tesla is headquartered in Austin, his other companies, such as The Boring Company and SpaceX, have already established a presence in the city.