Elon Musk Moving SpaceX From California To Texas After School Bill Passes To Reduce Parental Rights

Elon Musk announced that SpaceX and his social media company X will move their headquarters from California to Austin, Texas.

SpaceX already has roots in Texas. Musk’s Space company builds and launches Starship rockets at Starbase in Boca Chica Beach. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Southern California. Meanwhile, X has long been located in San Francisco.

Musk’s decision to move his companies’ headquarters to Texas comes after CA Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1955 on July 15, 2024. It aims to improve the support schools offer to LGBTQ students. Below is an excerpt from AB 1955.

“This bill would prohibit school districts, county offices of education, charter schools, and the state special schools, and a member of the governing board or body of those educational entities, from enacting or enforcing any policy, rule, or administrative regulation that requires an employee or a contractor to disclose any information related to a pupil’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression to any other person without the pupil’s consent unless otherwise required by law, as provided.