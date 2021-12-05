Elon Musk NIXES BITCOIN For Tesla Purchases! Can You GUESS WHY?

Agent001 submitted on 5/12/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:05:28 PM
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday on Twitter that Tesla has “suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin,” out of concern over “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining.”Tesla & Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/YSswJmVZhP— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021 Read Article
