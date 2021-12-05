Elon Musk NIXES BITCOIN For Tesla Purchases! Can You GUESS WHY?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday on Twitter that Tesla has “suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin,” out of concern over “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining.”





