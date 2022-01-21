Elon Musk Offers Emergency Internet Access To Tonga After Eruption Severed Communications

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has offered to help Tonga reestablish communications with the outer world with his Starlink internet services after a massive undersea volcano eruption disrupted communication lines in the archipelago nation. Tonga suffered a massive communication outage after the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted last week and cut Tonga's solitary fibre-optic cable.

Musk, who is aware of the problem, has pitched the idea of deploying Starlink satellite terminals over Tonga as the island is likely to remain offline for a month. "Could people from Tonga let us know if it is important for SpaceX to send over Starlink terminals?" Musk wrote in his tweet.



