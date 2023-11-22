Elon Musk Orders Tesla Sweden To Not Sign Union Contract Under Any Circumstances

The conflict between Tesla Sweden and IF Metall appears to have hit a roadblock as discussions have been taken off the table.



IF Metall’s strike continues until Tesla Sweden signs a collective agreement. On the other hand, Tesla Sweden refuses to sign such an agreement. According to mediator Kurt Eriksson, who contacted Tesla’s legal representative, Elon Musk has issued orders for the Swedish branch not to sign a collective agreement with IF Metall.



Tesla Sweden and IF Metall last held a discussion on November 6. Eriksson believes there is no reason to schedule another meeting. He told local media that Tesla Sweden has no freedom to take action since the company has already stated it is not allowed to sign a collective agreement, despite IF Metall saying that the company must sign one.









