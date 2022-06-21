Elon Musk Outlines Job Cuts In Face Of Looming Recession

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said a 10 percent cut in salaried staff at the electric vehicle producer will happen over three months, as the world's richest man predicted a U.S. recession was more likely than not. His remarks were his most detailed explanation of job cut plans and his first in-person appearance since Reuters reported at the start of this month that the company needed to cut staff by about 10% and was pausing hiring worldwide. Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg, Musk said the cuts would apply only to salaried workers, meaning a 3.5 percent reduction in total headcount, changes he described as "not super material."



Read Article