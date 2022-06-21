Elon Musk Outlines Job Cuts In Face Of Looming Recession

Agent009 submitted on 6/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:57 AM

Views : 148 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said a 10 percent cut in salaried staff at the electric vehicle producer will happen over three months, as the world's richest man predicted a U.S. recession was more likely than not.

His remarks were his most detailed explanation of job cut plans and his first in-person appearance since Reuters reported at the start of this month that the company needed to cut staff by about 10% and was pausing hiring worldwide.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum organized by Bloomberg, Musk said the cuts would apply only to salaried workers, meaning a 3.5 percent reduction in total headcount, changes he described as "not super material."



Read Article


Elon Musk Outlines Job Cuts In Face Of Looming Recession

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)