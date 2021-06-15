Elon Musk Places Last California Home On The Market Completing Exodus From California

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared some details about his current accommodations in Texas, revealing on Twitter that he is now renting a ~$50,000 house in Boca Chica/Starbase. In his update, Musk noted that he still owned a house in the Bay Area that is currently being used for events. This has now changed. In a recent post, Elon Musk stated that he has decided to sell his last remaining house in the Bay Area. He added that the place is special, and that the home should go to a large family that would really live in the place. This is a fair sentiment considering that the home features 6 bedrooms and 10 baths over 16,000 square feet of space.





