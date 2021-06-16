Elon Musk Ponders Moving Tesla Into The HVAC Market Place

Elon Musk is still considering Tesla getting into the home HVAC business to leverage the work it has done on the HVAC system in its vehicles, which Musk is so proud of that he considers breaking his no-advertising rule. Tesla has been putting a lot of effort to improve the air quality inside its electric cars, and it went as far as integrating a HEPA filter into its HVAC system inside some of its higher-end electric cars. The filter can theoretically remove 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns (µm), and it’s adapted into an efficient HVAC system in order not to affect too negatively the range of its vehicles.



