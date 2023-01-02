Elon Musk Previews Production Cybertruck - "It's Incredible"

As the Cybertruck production nears, more and more rumors emerge about the upcoming electric pickup truck. Despite all this, we’re yet to see the final production model, although it should not be much different from the prototypes Tesla has shown so far. Elon Musk, on the other hand, has seen the production version and says that “it’s incredible.”



Following a headline-grabbing 2022 earnings call in January, everyone is optimistic about Tesla’s plans for 2023. There are many things to be excited about, from the new Li-Ion battery manufacturing line at the Giga Texas to the details of a new, “mass-market” EV platform Tesla is expected to unveil during the Investor Day on March 1. Nevertheless, one Tesla product is now driving anyone nuts, and that’s not the Full Self-Driving software. We’re talking about the Cybertruck.



