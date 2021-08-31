Elon Musk Prioritizes New Service Center Openings

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently pledged to expedite the company’s ramp of its physical service centers, even as the company expands its mobile service fleet.

A Tesla Model 3 Performance owner asked Elon Musk when Tesla would open more service centers in the Northeastern United States. The owner, @JeffTutorials, informed Musk that he received a wait time of three or more weeks for just an appointment with a service center. Jeff wanted to replace the front upper control arm of his Model 3 and believed it could not be done via Tesla Mobile Service.

“Thank[s] for bringing this up. Tesla will expedite service center openings. Have you tried our mobile service that comes to you,” replied Elon Musk.

