Elon Musk Promises More Affordable EVs Are On The Way - Are You Even Interested In One?

Tesla has reignited speculation that it will launch an affordable electric car, following reports that plans for an entry-level Tesla Model 2 had been scrapped.

Speaking on the company’s first-quarter earnings call, boss Elon Musk suggested that more on the subject would be announced on 8 August this year.

Musk revealed no further details on the small EV but said Tesla had “accelerated the launch of new models ahead of the previously mentioned start of production in the second half 2025”. That means we could see a new Tesla at the end of 2024 or early in 2025.