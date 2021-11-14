Elon Musk ROASTS Bernie Sanders After He Says The Rich Need To Pay Their 'FAIR SHARE'

Agent001 submitted on 11/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:36:28 PM
What a BARB from Elon Musk after Bernie Sanders tweets the rich must pay...I keep forgetting that you’re still alive— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021 Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021 Looks like Bernie is forgetting this, SpaceX has saved tax payers BILLIONS of dollars by providing cheaper access to Space for NASA and the US government. It has also put the Russians and EU space programs on life support.— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) November 14, 2021
