Elon Musk Rallies Shareholders To Vote to Move Incorporation To Texas

Elon Musk is in a full propaganda campaign to gain Tesla shareholder support against the court’s decision to rescind his CEO compensation plan and now announced that he is going to move for a shareholder vote on moving Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas.



Earlier this week, a judge in Delaware, where Tesla is incorporated, sided with a Tesla shareholder who filed a lawsuit that claimed Tesla’s board misled investors when presenting its 2018 CEO compensation plan.



The judge found irregularities in the way that the plan came about, with board members on the compensation committee having close personal relationships and financial dealings outside of Tesla with Musk and also due to the involvement of Musk and his attorney, who also happened to be Tesla’s General Counsel, in the process.





