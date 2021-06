Elon Musk is asking Tesla employees to go ‘all out’ for the end-of-quarter delivery and production push as the automaker is trying again to achieve record numbers.



Tesla has been known to have intense end-of-quarter delivery pushes due to its distribution system, which is very different from other automakers who use third-party dealerships.

We expected that this quarter would be particularly intense due to a backlog of Model S deliveries as the new version has been delayed.