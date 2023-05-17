Elon Musk Reminds Everyone That The New Cybertruck Will Be EXPENSIVE When It Hits the Market

Tesla Cyber Roundup was an almost two-hour chit-chat session with Elon Musk taking the stage for the most part. People who expected more detail about the company's operations were disappointed, although the shareholder sentiment was mostly positive. Musk conceded that "a little advertising" might actually be good for the company, making the crowd cheer. After talking about Tesla's assets and warning about the difficult economic conditions in the next 12 months, Musk brought up the Cybertruck, the most important Tesla product expected to ship this year. After long delays, the unorthodox pickup truck is slated to start test production this summer. Musk explained that producing the Cybertruck proved harder than expected. Tesla is changing many things with the pickup truck, starting with the manufacturing process, the vehicle architecture, and its unique design. The latter proved polarizing, being criticized by many who saw the latest prototypes on video. Still, the real-life appearance of the production Cybertruck at the Cyber Roundup was unanimously praised.



