Elon Musk Reveals Cybertruck Production Targeted To Begin Summer 2023

Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings call with investors gave us some interesting information, especially about the MIA Cybertruck. The forever-delayed electric pickup truck is now closer to production, and Elon Musk thinks it should hit the roads as early as next summer.



Tesla presented its Q2 2022 financial data to investors on Wednesday. Of course, some of the questions asked were about the Cybertruck. The revolutionary electric pickup that Tesla is working on should enter production soon, according to Musk. The Tesla CEO revealed precious details about the Cybertruck production, including new technologies to make the pickup Tesla’s “best product ever.”



“We are still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year,” said Musk during Tesla’s second-quarter financial report. “We’re very excited about that product. It might actually be our best product ever.”



Read Article