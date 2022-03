As we previously reported, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to reveal that he's working on Master Plan Part 3. Interestingly, he waited until just after midnight, in the wee hours of St. Patrick's Day to send the tweet.

Musk didn't share much, and that's an understatement. He also didn't stick around to field any questions, which he has done in the past. Instead, he simply tweeted the following: