Elon Musk Reveals Tesla It Isn't Concerned About Competing Against Automakers

Searching the internet for Tesla and/or EV-related content likely brings you to many comparisons between Tesla's vehicles and other electric cars and SUVs. We cover this type of content all the time. However, in the grand scheme of things, Tesla is really competing with gas-powered cars, and a recent tweet by CEO Elon Musk paints a clearer picture of the much larger overall rival. Teslarati points out that Tesla is also seemingly competing with legacy automakers. Over the years, most early automotive startups have failed to succeed, and most of today's automotive startups are EV makers. Tesla and Ford are the only two US automakers that haven't ever filed for bankruptcy, though Musk says Tesla was very close to dying for a time.



