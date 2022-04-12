Elon Musk SKEWERS Biden On The SUPPOSED 500k Charging Stations Coming. Not Even ONE Has Been Built Over Two Years In On His Term!

Agent001 submitted on 12/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:41:25 PM
Views : 468 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Elon Musk not only owns twitter but with tweets like these we could argue he is the #besttweetereverAnd hey Joe, you've been in office for OVER TWO YEARS and not even ONE of those 500k stastions are built.So much for build back better...Or you can just buy a Tesla— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022
Or you can just buy a Tesla— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022
Or you can just buy a Tesla
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news