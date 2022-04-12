Elon Musk SKEWERS Biden On The SUPPOSED 500k Charging Stations Coming. Not Even ONE Has Been Built Over Two Years In On His Term!

Agent001 submitted on 12/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:41:25 PM

Views : 468 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk not only owns twitter but with tweets like these we could argue he is the #besttweeterever


And hey Joe, you've been in office for OVER TWO YEARS and not even ONE of those 500k stastions are built.

So much for build back better...




Elon Musk SKEWERS Biden On The SUPPOSED 500k Charging Stations Coming. Not Even ONE Has Been Built Over Two Years In On His Term!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)