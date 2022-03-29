Elon Musk SLAYS the UAW! Says Their Slogan Should Be "Fighting For The Right To STEAL Money From Auto Workers." Is He RIGHT?

Agent001 submitted on 3/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:28:54 PM

Views : 500 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk slayed the UAW today with these tweets.

He was flaming mad and said this...Is he right?





Elon Musk SLAYS the UAW! Says Their Slogan Should Be

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)