Elon Musk STARTS The Memorial Day Fireworks EARLY! DARES AOC To Run His Poll On WHO Do You Trust MORE? BILLIONAIRES Or POLITICIANS?

Agent001 submitted on 5/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:58:58 AM

Views : 292 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

Elon Musk reignited his feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by daring her to retweet a poll asking her Twitter followers whether they would trust billionaires over politicians.

 'Who do you trust less? Real question,' Musk tweeted late on Thursday, showing a poll with only two options: 'politicians' or 'billionaires.'

He then mentioned Ocasio-Cortez in his follow-up tweet: '.@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers,' later adding: 'Many insightful comments in the mentions.'








