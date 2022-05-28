Elon Musk STARTS The Memorial Day Fireworks EARLY! DARES AOC To Run His Poll On WHO Do You Trust MORE? BILLIONAIRES Or POLITICIANS?

Elon Musk reignited his feud with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by daring her to retweet a poll asking her Twitter followers whether they would trust billionaires over politicians.



'Who do you trust less? Real question,' Musk tweeted late on Thursday, showing a poll with only two options: 'politicians' or 'billionaires.'



He then mentioned Ocasio-Cortez in his follow-up tweet: '.@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers,' later adding: 'Many insightful comments in the mentions.'













Who do you trust less? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022



