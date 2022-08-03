Elon Musk Say Tesla Plans To Expand Fremont Factory

Tesla seems to be constantly improving and expanding its factories, and it has two new factories that will begin producing customer cars soon. Does it need all these factories, as well as the ability to expand at the properties further? According to CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is considering expanding the Fremont, California factory significantly. There's not much room at Tesla's Fremont site. In fact, it expanded the facility somewhat recently, though it was with a "Sprung Structure," which is basically a glorified tent. The tent was seemingly temporary, but Tesla eventually made it more permanent via local filings.



