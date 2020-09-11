Elon Musk Says Additional Wait For 250MPH Roadster Will Be Worth It

Agent009 submitted on 11/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:08:01 AM

0 user comments | Views : 164 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk teased that the long wait for Tesla’s next-gen Roadster “will be worth it.

” The CEO’s update came as a response to tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee’s tweet about the vehicle, which has seen delays in its deliveries.

Musk and Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen remain tight-lipped about the new Roadster’s improvements, but there is no doubt that it will be astonishing. Since the next-gen Roadster’s unveiling, there have been staggering improvements in Tesla’s other vehicles and the company’s technology, especially in the battery development front.



Read Article


Elon Musk Says Additional Wait For 250MPH Roadster Will Be Worth It

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]