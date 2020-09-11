Elon Musk Says Additional Wait For 250MPH Roadster Will Be Worth It

Elon Musk teased that the long wait for Tesla’s next-gen Roadster “will be worth it. ” The CEO’s update came as a response to tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee’s tweet about the vehicle, which has seen delays in its deliveries.

Musk and Design Chief Franz von Holzhausen remain tight-lipped about the new Roadster’s improvements, but there is no doubt that it will be astonishing. Since the next-gen Roadster’s unveiling, there have been staggering improvements in Tesla’s other vehicles and the company’s technology, especially in the battery development front.