Elon Musk says he's secured money for his bid to take Twitter private and is considering making his pitch directly to shareholders.

Musk, who recently became the social media company's largest individual investor, told Twitter's board last week he wanted to buy the entire company but didn't say how he would pay for it.



Now, in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the billionaire Tesla CEO said he's lined up $46.5 billion to fund his offer of $54.20 a share.