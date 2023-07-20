Elon Musk Says If Global Economy Doesn't Improve He Would Sacrifice The Industry With Price Cuts

Tesla shook up the EV market late last year when it applied massive price cuts on its models in the United States, China, and Europe. The automaker slashed prices on several occasions since, but the situation has largely stabilized this summer.

That said, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would cut prices again on electric vehicles in "turbulent times" at the risk of squeezing the company's own margins.

Speaking during Tesla's Q2 2023 earnings call on Wednesday, Musk told analysts that the world economy is in turbulent times, and this sometimes calls for difficult decisions.