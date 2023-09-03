Elon Musk Says New $25K Electric Vehicle Will Drive In Autonomous Mode Most Of The Time

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk says the car manufacturer’s upcoming entry-level electric model will be used predominantly in autonomous driving mode when it hits the market.

After first being announced by Musk in 2020, Tesla has been slowly developing its forthcoming EV with a targeted price tag of around $25,000. While many had expected Tesla to announce a raft of details about the car during its recent Investor Day, it sadly didn’t do so. However, Musk did recently mention the car during an interview at the Morgan Stanley Conference.