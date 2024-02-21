Elon Musk Says Rivian Only Has THIS MANY QUARTERS Left Before BANKRUPTCY. Is He Right?

Agent001 submitted on 2/21/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:07:37 PM
Everyone laughed at us in 2022 when we predicted Rivian and Lucid would probably be TITS UP within 2-3 years.Elon puts it more succinctly here....Current trajectory has them bankrupt in ~6 quarters. Maybe that trajectory will change, but so far it hasn’t. pic.twitter.com/tNNijQ3KwT— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024
