Elon Musk Says Tesla Electric Semi Is Ready For Global Release

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Semi will be sold worldwide. This should allow the Tesla Semi to make a difference in the emissions of the transportation sector in markets across the globe. Musk’s update came as a response to a video posted by the official Tesla Manufacturing account, which featured the Gigafactory Berlin team checking out the Semi. As per Tesla Semi program Senior Manager Dan Priestley in the video, the Giga Berlin team was very interested in the Semi. “I got a lot of really great questions. The team is super engaged, and I was really impressed with the overall eagerness and how much people want to see this on the road. It’s clear that there’s a huge amount of potential for the product from the market, but also an equal amount of enthusiasm here at Giga Berlin for the Semi,” Priestley noted.



Tesla Semi will be available worldwide https://t.co/qo9504baST — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2024









