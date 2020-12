Tesla is worth over $500 billion and Elon Musk is currently the second richest person on Earth. The company seems on a meteoric rise with no end in sight. But perhaps a merger could be in the automaker’s future.

While at an Axel Springer Award event in Berlin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was asked if he would consider buying a rival automaker given that Tesla’s more than $500 billion market value would make a takeover bid easy.