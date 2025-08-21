Elon Musk Says Tesla Might Not Bring Model Y L 6 Seater To The US Market

Tesla launched the long-wheelbase Model Y L in China, and the six-seater SUV got a lot of attention in the US. While many hoped Tesla would eventually bring it stateside, Elon Musk said this would not happen earlier than 2027. Musk warned that the Model Y L might actually never be sold in the US, considering Tesla's push for autonomous vehicles. News of a larger Model Y has excited Tesla fans across the globe, culminating with the Model Y L launch in China. The six-seater has been received with trepidation, and Tesla showrooms are abuzz with potential customers looking at the Model Y L's features. Chinese media says the crossover, which costs little more than the regular Model Y AWD, has amassed over 40,000 non-refundable reservations.



Read Article