Elon Musk Says Tesla Needs A Bigger 3 Row SUV

It's no secret that Tesla Model S and Model X are not selling as well as they used to, and only Musk's stubbornness or nostalgia keeps them alive. The production and delivery numbers are so small that they are likely swamped by the Cybertruck in the "Other Models" category. This prompted Tesla to reconsider building a right-hand drive variant for the refreshed models launched in 2021.

Although, understandably, the Model S might not be as attractive in a market that only wants SUVs, the Model X's lackluster performance is puzzling. Tesla dropped the price by a whopping $18,500 in September 2023, making the Model X qualify for the federal EV credit. However, it doesn't appear that the move has been very successful.