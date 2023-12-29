Elon Musk Scoffs At Press Sensationalism Over Robot Attack

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed his disapproval of a report alleging that a robot from Giga Texas attacked an employee, causing injuries. As per Musk, the report, which is based on an incident from two years ago, was shameful.
The report in question was published by the Daily Mail, which ran with the headline “Tesla robot ATTACKS an engineer at company’s Texas factory during violent malfunction – leaving ‘trail of blood’ and forcing workers to hit emergency shutdown button.” The publication opted to use a photo of Musk and Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot as its primary image.
