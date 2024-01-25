Elon Musk Sends Out A Warning - Dont Give The Chinese Free Access To The EV Market

Elon Musk and Tesla have achieved remarkable success in the last few years, putting legacy automakers on the backfoot and an EV at the top of Europe’s best-seller list for the first time ever. But even Tesla’s bullish CEO didn’t mince words when describing the threat posed by Chinese EV brands this week.



On an earnings call this Wednesday Musk warned that China’s automakers will “demolish” their global opposition unless other nations impose trade barriers to handicap the new wave of electric cars coming from the Far East.



“If there are no trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world,” Reuters reports Musk telling analysts. “They’re extremely good,” he said of the Chinese industry whose chances of world domination he derided back in 2011.





