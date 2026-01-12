Elon Musk Sets Tesla Roadster Reveal Date - Oddly Claims Safety Is Not The Goal

Tesla will unveil the production version of the long-awaited and much-delayed Roadster this upcoming spring, says Elon Musk. However, we'd take it with a grain of salt, considering the Tesla CEO is known for overpromising and underdelivering. For almost a decade, we’ve heard a zillion reveal dates, but it never happened. Furthermore, Musk says safety is not a top priority for the future Roadster. The second-generation Tesla Roadster concept was officially unveiled in November 2017, during the unveiling of the Tesla Semi truck. The two-seater previewed a production car that was set to flash from zero to hero (0 to 60 mph or 0 to 97 kph) in just 1.9 seconds and drive as far as 600 miles (965 kilometers) before it needed to be plugged in again.



