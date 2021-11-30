Elon Musk Sets The Record Straight - Tesla's Non Union Workers Make More Than GM's Unionized Workers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla’s non-unionized employees actually get paid on an hourly basis more than their unionized counterparts from General Motors. Musk’s update was shared as a response to a post about GM CEO Mary Barra on Twitter.

GM CEO Mary Barra has attracted a lot of attention recently due to US President Joe Biden declaring that the executive changed the automotive industry by leading the electric vehicle revolution. GM also stands to gain a lot of advantages in the administration’s proposed revised EV incentives, which heavily favor electric vehicles produced in a union factory.



