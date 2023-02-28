Elon Musk Silences Critics AGAIN By Becoming The World Richest Man For The Second Time

Tesla CEO Elon Musk successfully reclaimed his title as the world’s wealthiest individual by net worth. Musk achieved the feat on Monday as Tesla shares surged 5.46% to $207.63 per share.

With the 5.5% rise in TSLA shares, Musk’s net worth was pushed to $187.1 billion, as per data tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This allowed Musk to overtake the $185 billion net worth of France’s Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, one of the world’s most prolific producers of luxury products.





