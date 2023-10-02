Elon Musk Silences Critics As He Closes In On Becoming Richest Man In The World Again

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be well on his way toward recapturing the title of the world’s wealthiest person by net worth. Musk’s net worth has seen a steep rise amidst TSLA stock’s recent rally over the past month. A look at the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that Elon Musk’s net worth is now listed at $186 billion, just $3 billion shy of the world’s richest person, Bernard Arnault, whose net worth is currently listed at $189 billion. Arnault is the chief executive of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s largest maker of luxury goods.



Elon Musk’s net worth has surged $45 billion this year. This is mostly because Musk’s net worth is tied heavily to TSLA shares, which rose for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday. It was also the steep 65% drop in Tesla stock last year that brought Elon Musk’s net worth down.



