Elon Musk Speaks His Mind Over Biden Administration's Bias Against Tesla

The Biden administration’s apparent dislike of Tesla CEO Elon Musk is becoming more and more difficult to ignore. Over the past months, numerous federal agencies have been mobilized in multiple probes targeting several of the CEO’s businesses. Musk, for his part, recently noted on X that the administration’s disdain against himself appears to be partly motivated by Biden’s support of unions.



Musk shared his thoughts on X as a response to a video clip from the All-In Podcast, which featured the show’s hosts discussing some of the administration’s efforts against the CEO. These include investigations into an alleged glass house, complaints about SpaceX not hiring enough refugees to national security roles, and Starlink getting its $885 million contract canceled despite its place as the US’ best rural internet service.



Biden’s hit squad is going after @elonmusk. ??



“They’ve now weaponized multiple federal agencies to go after Elon on these cases that seem transparently trumped up.”



1?? A glass house



2?? Not hiring enough refugees to national security roles



3?? Canceling an $885M contract with… pic.twitter.com/UTF15jn9dY — ALL-IN TOK (@all_in_tok) December 24, 2023









Read Article