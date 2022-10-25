Elon Musk Spied In Mexico Possibly Scouting For New Gigafactory Locations

Elon Musk was in Monterrey, Mexico over the weekend and his appearance might indicate interest in a new Tesla factory location. The CEO was accompanied by other high-level Tesla execs as well as the US ambassador to Mexico. Unnamed sources suggest that even if a factory isn’t in the works, Tesla has bigger plans for the country. The Mexican newspaper Milenio published photos of Musk along with several other officials in the state of Nuevo Leon. On Tesla’s side, director of Business Development, Rohan Patel, along with market manager of Tesla Mexico, Eduardo Grandio, were both present. Ken Salazar, the US ambassador in Mexico, was also present.



