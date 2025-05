In the midst of a tense Oval Office meeting with the president of South Africa last Wednesday, President Donald Trump made a passing reference to the man who, until recently, seemed to be omnipresent in Washington.

"Elon is from South Africa," Trump said, gesturing toward the world's richest man, who just so happened to be in the room. "I don't want to get Elon involved. That's all I have to do, get him into another thing."