Elon Musk has commented on Rivian’s effort to build a second electric vehicle factory in the US. Tesla’s CEO wisely suggested that they get their first factory working first.Last month, Rivian confirmed that it’s looking for a location for a second electric vehicle factory in the US. It would add to the automaker’s current factory in Normal, Illinois.

However, Rivian recently delayed the start of production of its R1T electric pickup truck at the factory.