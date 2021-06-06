Elon Musk THREATENED By Group ANONYMOUS For His Bitcoin Crypto OPINIONS?

Welcome to the world where no one can voice their 'opinion'.



International hacking collective Anonymous say they plan to target Elon Musk for sending the price of cryptocurrencies plunging with his tweets.



In the video, the group claims that the Tesla CEO wields too much power over the cryptocurrency markets and they are tired with the way he appears to be so cavalier in his attitude towards them.



* The 'hacktivist' group Anonymous have recorded a message aimed at Elon Musk

* Group express their frustration with the Tesla CEO over his 'cavalier attitude' to crypto where tweets from Musk can send the digital currency plunging

* Musk's 'breakup meme' tweet on Thursday night sent Bitcoin falling 7%

* Anonymous say his tweets show 'disregard for the average working person'

* The group essentially implies that Musk isn't everything he claims to be and issues a veiled warning

* Anonymous are responsible for some of the biggest digital hacks in history including PayPal and the Church of Scientology











