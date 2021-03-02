Elon Musk Takes Responsibility For Tesla Quality Issues Doesn't Pull Punches

Agent009 submitted on 2/3/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:10 AM

Views : 396 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk is taking accountability for Tesla’s manufacturing failures.

He recently sat down with one of Tesla’s biggest build-quality critics, manufacturing expert Sandy Munro, founder of the benchmarking consultancy Munro & Associates. Here’s what Musk had to say about large panel gaps and poorly designed body structures in what has to be one of the most epic technical interviews I’ve seen in a while.

What happens when you take a manufacturing expert with decades of automotive engineering experience and put him in a room with a science nerd like Elon Musk? Magic. That’s what.



Read Article


Elon Musk Takes Responsibility For Tesla Quality Issues Doesn't Pull Punches

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)