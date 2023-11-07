Elon Musk Tells EPA That US Could Go All EV By 2030 Knowing They Would Dominate The Market

Tesla told the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the United States could go all-electric by 2030, but it would settle for 69% of new car sales.
 
The EPA is finalizing its 2027-2032 vehicle standard emissions limit rules and taking comments from automakers.
 
Currently, the proposed standards would slash emissions from new vehicles by 56% and result in about 60% of new vehicles being electric by 2030 and 67% by 2032.
 
In a new comment on the rules, Tesla said that the EPA should instead push the industry for 69% of new vehicles to be electric by 2032.


